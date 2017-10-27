Three people held on drug charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:17 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Tonka Lane and Janas Way. Bail was set at $4,640.

At 5:07 p.m., Randall Selby, 39, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items from the Market Street Walmart. At the same incident, Hayden Winebarger, 19, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and accident hit and run. Bail for Selby was set at $3,750 and bail for Winebarger was set at $4,600.

At 9:29 p.m., Daniel Johnson, 55, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony maintaining a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, turn signal required and seat belt required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Saliman Road and Pinto Drive. At the same incident, Anthony Fernand, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Later that night, based on information obtained Margaret Schmitt, 51, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony maintaining a drug house, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia near the 1900 block of Pinion Hills Drive. Bail for Johnson was set at $43,550, bail for Fernand was set at $3,500 and bail for Schmitt was set at $63,500.

FRIDAY

At 9:50 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3400 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $2,000.

