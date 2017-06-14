Three women arrested for smuggling prescription pills into Carson City Jail | NevadaAppeal.com

Three Carson City women were arrested Tuesday after smuggling prescription pills into the Carson City Jail.

Kayla Newman, 21; Kyra Mammen, 21; and Desiree Belmont, 24, were arrested Tuesday after jail deputies discovered the three inmates had smuggled several baggies of prescription pills into the jail. The three are administration trustees with the Sheriff's Office — a program with the detention center to help reduce their sentence by performing "meaningful" work in the department, jail and community.

"You have to keep in mind the word trustee is followed by the word inmate," said Sheriff Ken Furlong. "There are certain risks established with those activities."

According to reports, the trustees accessed the front counter area and using kitchen tongs took pills from the front counter's prescription pill drop off box. They then concealed the pills to take them back into the jail undetected.

Newman had to be transported to the hospital to retrieve the pills she concealed and reports said they found more than 50 pills between the women.

All three were charged with felony drugs furnish to a prisoner, felony selling or transporting drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail was set at $55,000.