Two allegedly habitual criminals arrested, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 7:22 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:14 a.m., Michael Orta, 43, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony habitual criminal and felony grand larceny of a vehicle after deputies observed a stolen vehicle near the 1500 block of Gregg Street. At the same incident, Donald Morrow, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony habitual criminal, felony possession of stolen property and Department of Alternative Sentencing hold. Bail for Orta was set at $100,000 and bail for Morrow was set at $103,000.

At 5:12 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence and contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Long and Carson streets. Bail was set at $3,304.

At 6:08 p.m., Jamie Hardiman, 18, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation and felony juvenile hold after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Minnesota and Robinson streets. At the same incident, a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of pretrial supervision and obstructing. The male subject attempted to flee on foot from officers but was detained a few blocks away. Bail was set at $3,300 for the male and no bail was set for Hardiman.

At 8:56 p.m., a 35-year-old Turlock, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, speed, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to signal after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Highway 50 and I-580. The suspect led deputies on a brief chase before coming to a stop at I-580 and Arrowhead. Bail was set at $1,494.

At 10:27 p.m., a 77-year-old Carson city man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near Curry and 10th streets. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 11:54 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3000 block of Green Drive. At the same incident, a 35-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for the woman was set at $3,000 and bail for the man was set at $500.

FRIDAY

At 12:20 a.m., Charles Muscott, 38, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony failure to appear warrants after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near Silver Oak and Carson Street. Bail was set at $11,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.