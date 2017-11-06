Two arrested after deputies respond to reports of vehicle burglary says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 8:10 a.m., Daniel Drinkle, 31, of Sun Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, DUI-second offense, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign, open container, failure to maintain a lane and failure to use turn signals after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Robinson and Saliman. Bail was set at $23,715.

At 1:25 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report after deputies responded to reports of a crash near Deer Run Road and Highway 50 Thursday. The woman was arrested on Friday near the 2500 block of Merrit Drive. Bail was set at $500.

At 5:25 p.m., Rick Carter, 45, of Sparks, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony under the influence of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of a mental subject near the 1600 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 11:43 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of eluding, suspended registration, suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Carson and Winnie. The suspect was later stopped near Ivy and Mountain. Bail was set at $1,650.

SATURDAY

At 3:13 a.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and 8th streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:18 a.m., a 56-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to a possible domestic dispute near the 400 block of William Street. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 10:38 a.m., Julius Lugo, 24, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, trespassing and two counts of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle burglary near the 3300 block of Highway 50. At the same incident, Ashley Minugh, 25, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony tampering with a motor vehicle and trespassing. Bail for Lugo was set at $46,250 and bail for Minugh was set at $40,250.

At 12:15 p.m., a 30-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody near the 300 block of N. Carson Street. No bail was set.

At 5:22 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 100 block of Glacier Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:04 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2000 block of Lone Mountain Street. Bail was set at $6,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:51 a.m., Jaime Montes, 18, of Dayton and Jose Vasquez, 18, of Carson City, were arrested on suspicion of felony attempted robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, three juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16 were also arrested. The suspects fled the scene and were apprehended near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street at gunpoint. Bail was set at $80,300 for each.

At 3:30 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle near the 500 block of Minnesota Street. Bail was set at $500.

At 5:03 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near College Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.