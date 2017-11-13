Two arrested after stealing from merchants says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

FRIDAY

At 4:34 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Evalyn. Bail was set at $656.

At 7:00 p.m., a 63-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of harassment after deputies responded to reports of a threatening man near Carson and Robinson. Bail was set at $4,250.

At 8:38 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a lane, failure to yield and DUI-second after deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver near Fairview and Carson Streets. The vehicle didn't stop for officers until Highway 50 and Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,640.

At 9:37 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 500 block of Classic Court. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:09 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of convicted person fail to register, possession of fireworks and intoxicated pedestrian after deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Telegraph and Phillips. Bail was set at $690.

SATURDAY

At 4:20 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Telegraph Street Blue Bull Bar. At the same incident, two 23-year-old Carson City men were arrested on suspicion of obstructing. Bail for the 23-year-olds was set at $300 and bail for the other man was set at $1,100.

At 12:31 p.m., a 31-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Spear and Curry streets. Bail was set at $1,580.

At 7:32 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to an intoxicated driver near the 300 block of Corbett Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:29 p.m., Jack Walther, 46, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register as an ex-felon after deputies responded to a possible child abuse incident near the 1400 block of Ladera Drive. Bail was set at $2,650.

SUNDAY

At 6:43 a.m., Brooke Templeton, 21, of Modesto, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of an unconscious woman at the Carson Street Cactus Jack's Casino. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 2:06 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense near the 1800 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 3:30 p.m., Christina Pasos, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary by shoplifting after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items from the William Street Smith's. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 4:09 p.m., Heather Segovia, 32, of Sparks was arrested on suspicion of two felony warrants and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking shoes from the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $2,250.

At 5:00 p.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a stolen U-Haul near the 3500 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.