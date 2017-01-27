Two arrested following burglaries, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 6:55 a.m., Haywood Moye, 47, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, domestic battery warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a man knocking on doors and threatening residents near the 800 block of Travis Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 1:25 p.m., Farron Cook, 27, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies received information on a burglary suspect near the 100 block of River Village Circle in Dayton. At the same incident, Cody Jeffcoat, 30, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony burglary and felony possession of a controlled substance. Jeffcoat and Cook are suspected of participating in a number of burglaries across Carson City and Douglas County. Bail for Jeffcoat was set at $202,500 and bail for Cook was set at $100,000.

At 6:05 p.m., Laconza Brown, 22, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony fugitive from justice after deputies responded to reports of a dispute at the Carson Street Motel 6. No bail was set.

At 7:28 p.m., a 38-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Carson Street 7-11. Bail was set at $150.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.