Two arrested on alternative sentencing violations says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 7:43 p.m. ­— A 30-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2500 block of Combs Canyon Road. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:47 p.m. — 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation, possession of chemicals for inhaling/inducing euphoria and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of drug activity at the Market Street Walmart. At the same incident, a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested in suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation, possession of chemicals for inhaling/inducing euphoria and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for the woman was set at $8,000 and bail for the man was set at $5,000.

