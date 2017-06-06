Two arrested on alternative sentencing violations says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Two arrested on alternative sentencing violations says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 6, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 7:43 p.m. — A 30-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2500 block of Combs Canyon Road. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 10:47 p.m. — 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation, possession of chemicals for inhaling/inducing euphoria and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of drug activity at the Market Street Walmart. At the same incident, a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested in suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation, possession of chemicals for inhaling/inducing euphoria and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for the woman was set at $8,000 and bail for the man was set at $5,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
