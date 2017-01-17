Two arrested on contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Two arrested on contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 17, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 1:52 p.m., a 31-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 500 block of William Street. Bail was set at $2,500.
At 4:55 p.m., a 49-year-old Yuma, Ariz., man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, no proof of insurance, suspended driver’s license, open container and cell phone use after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,990.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
