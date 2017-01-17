 Two arrested on contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Two arrested on contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 1:52 p.m., a 31-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 500 block of William Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 4:55 p.m., a 49-year-old Yuma, Ariz., man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, no proof of insurance, suspended driver’s license, open container and cell phone use after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,990.

