Two arrested on contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 1:52 p.m., a 31-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 500 block of William Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 4:55 p.m., a 49-year-old Yuma, Ariz., man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, no proof of insurance, suspended driver’s license, open container and cell phone use after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,990.

