Two arrested on possession with intent to sell, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

THURSDAY

At 9:03 a.m., a 42-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 3200 block of Market Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:54 a.m., Christopher Schumacher, 35, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana more than one ounce after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2000 block of William Street. Bail was set at $16,000.

At 4:43 p.m., Richard McCoy, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery of a vulnerable person warrant after deputies conducted a business check at the S. Carson Street Dotty's Casino. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 7:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies conducted a Parole and Probation search near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:25 p.m., a 54-year-old Stateline man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated driver near Carson Street and Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $1,040.

At 9:33 p.m., Alejandro Hernandez-Peregrina, 18, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell and felony possession of marijuana more than one ounce after deputies responded to reports of possible shots fired near Ronald Wilson Park. Bail was set at $75,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.