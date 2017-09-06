Two arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Roop and William streets. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 4:34 a.m., a 53-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense near the 1200 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.