Two arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:48 a.m., a 53-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2300 block of Richard Drive. Bail was set at $955.

At 4:06 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1000 block of Sunset Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 6:23 p.m., Eric Weber, 45, a transient, and Deborah Duffy, 31, of Mound House, were arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the Carson City Bodine's Casino. Bail was set at $23,500.

At 10:30 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 100 block of Lake Glen Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

SATURDAY

At 1:23 a.m., Kristal Evans, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the N. Carson Street Children's Museum. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear and a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail for Evans was set at $2,500, bail for the 33-year-old was set at $215 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $519.

At 4:52 a.m., a 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a fight near Telegraph and Plaza Streets. Bail was set at $500.

SUNDAY

At 2:08 a.m., a 43-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant after deputies responded to reports of a possible battery near the 200 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $400.

At 3;18 a.m., James Mortensen, 54, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop in Brunswick Canyon. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 8:14 p.m., Donald Davis, 32, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Lompa Lane and William Street. No bail was set.

MONDAY

At 12:26 a.m., Joel Smith, 44, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Plaza and William Streets. Bail was set at $4,500.

At 1:54 a.m., a 24-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obstructing after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Highway 50 West. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 2:04 a.m., Harley Rough, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Fairview and Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:28 a.m., a 39-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery warrant after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 2700 block of Panamint Road. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.