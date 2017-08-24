Two arrested on suspicion of felony possession says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 24, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:53 p.m., a 19-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of a bench warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and Plaza streets. Bail was set at $1,133.
At 4:33 p.m., Michael Richey, 59, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substances, driver's license revoked, no insurance and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Airport Road. At the same incident, Joshua Martin, 30, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Richey was set at $3,650 and bail for Martin was set at $3,500.
At 8:47 p.m., a 37-year-old Paradise, Calif., man was arrested on violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and I-580. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 10:33 p.m., a 34-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both transients, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of unwanted persons near the 1400 block of William Street. Bail was set at $150.
Recommended Stories For You
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested on domestic battery charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Brothers arrested in connection with Carson City Off-Roads thefts
- Two arrested on suspicion of felony possession says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Three arrested in Carson City robbery