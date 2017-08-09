Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:14 a.m., a 23-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near College Parkway. Bail was set at $238.

At 2:52 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the Musser Street Carson City Courthouse. Bail was set at $840.

