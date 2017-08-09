Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 9, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 10:14 a.m., a 23-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near College Parkway. Bail was set at $238.
At 2:52 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the Musser Street Carson City Courthouse. Bail was set at $840.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- California man arrested on suspicion of felony burglary says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Two arrested on drug charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested on battery of a protected person, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested after pepper spraying patrons at Walmart, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office