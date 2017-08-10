Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 10, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:55 p.m., a 50-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Ann and Carson streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 8:59 p.m., a 35-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence and battery warrants after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Meadows Drive and 5th Street. At the same incident, a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for the man was set at $1,500 and bail for the female was set at $11,790.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
