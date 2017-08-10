Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:55 p.m., a 50-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Ann and Carson streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:59 p.m., a 35-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence and battery warrants after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Meadows Drive and 5th Street. At the same incident, a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for the man was set at $1,500 and bail for the female was set at $11,790.

