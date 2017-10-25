Two arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 25, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 1:35 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near 5th Street and Carson Meadows. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 8 p.m., Paul Scriven, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony parole violation after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near 10th and Curry Streets. No bail was set.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
