Update: One suspect arrested in Carson City homicide case

One of two suspects was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday in relation to a homicide that happened in Oregon on Sunday morning.

Tevin Lafond, 21 of Yerington, was arrested in Lyon County. Washoe County Tribal Police was searching a residence on the Carson City Colony for the other suspect, Kyle Steele, 21, of Carson City.

The homicide happened in the early hours of Sunday morning near Chiloquin, Ore., after an adult male was shot several times during a dispute at a party.

Steele was believed to be in Carson City on the colony and Washoe County Tribal Police were searching the residence of Steele's family near Shoshone Street. Washoe Tribal Police executed a search warrant on the residence Monday afternoon after the vehicle associated with Steele was located in Reno which led authorities to believe both suspects were back in Carson City on Sunday.

Carson City Sheriff's Office was positioned at the Les Schwab Tires on S. Carson Street ready with SWAT if Washoe Tribal needed assistance, said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Local and Oregon law enforcement authorities have been working together to locate the suspects since Sunday.

Lafond was arrested by Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 6 p.m. Monday night, however as of that time, Steele wasn't located and was considered to be armed and dangerous.

One person was taken into custody for trying to flee while the search warrant was being executed, however authorities confirmed it wasn't Steele.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information on Kyle Steele, contact local law enforcement.