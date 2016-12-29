Two on arrested on suspicion of possession, DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

TUESDAY

At 10:45 a.m., a 36-year-old Sacramento, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Sonoma streets. Bail was set at $680.

At 4:41 p.m., Anthony Rodrigues, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation, no insurance and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and 5th streets. Bail was set at $5,150.

At 7:07 p.m. Destiny Chiriboga-Salgado, 26, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Corbett streets. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 8:18 p.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4600 block of West Sutro Terrace. Bail was set at $3,000.

