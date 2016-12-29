Two on arrested on suspicion of possession, DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Two on arrested on suspicion of possession, DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
December 29, 2016
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
TUESDAY
At 10:45 a.m., a 36-year-old Sacramento, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Sonoma streets. Bail was set at $680.
At 4:41 p.m., Anthony Rodrigues, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation, no insurance and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and 5th streets. Bail was set at $5,150.
At 7:07 p.m. Destiny Chiriboga-Salgado, 26, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, DUI and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Corbett streets. Bail was set at $3,500.
At 8:18 p.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4600 block of West Sutro Terrace. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
