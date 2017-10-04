Vehicle sought in connection with Stateline homicide

Authorities are seeking the car of a man who was found slain in a Stateline hotel room on Tuesday evening.

Reno resident Kevin LeRoy Edwards, 56, was found dead in a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 5 p.m. after Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a death investigation.

While Edwards' driver's license lists a Dublin, Calif., address, spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said he has most recently been living in Reno.

Sheriff's investigators also distributed a photo of someone who was seen with the victim prior to the murder.

Edwards' missing vehicle is a 2001 silver BMW four-door sedan with paper plates.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909.