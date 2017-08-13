Witnesses sought in Stateline stabbing | NevadaAppeal.com

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to two men believed to have stabbed and robbed a third man at Stateline early Sunday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to Harrah's Casino at 3:10 a.m. after they received a report a man had been stabbed on the sidewalk near valet parking.

The victim was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Sheriff's Spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said his condition is not known as of noon Sunday.

"Witnesses stated an altercation occurred between two males and the victim who fled the scene after the incident," she said. "We are asking for assistance in identifying two male suspects who are depicted in camera footage. Suspect No. 1 in white T-shirt walks with a limp."

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at (775)782-9909.