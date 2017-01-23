Woman arrested after allegedly threatening to stab man says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

WEDNESDAY

At 12:15 p.m., a 39-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, obstructing a peace officer, suspended registration and expired insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Robinson and Minnesota streets. Bail was set at $4,290.

At 8:22 p.m., Sierra Burton, 23, of Wellington, was arrested on suspicion of felony harboring a fugitive, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a possible fraud at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $13,500.

THURSDAY

At 5:54 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia warrant after deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near the 1200 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:11 p.m., a 48-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1000 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:29 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of resisting a public officer and drawing a weapon in a threatening manner after deputies responded to reports of a suicidal subject near the Caroline Street Silver Queen Inn. Bail was set at $2,475.

At 8:21 p.m., Kelsey Halverson, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation warrant after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 500 block of Roop Street. No bail was set.

At 10:56 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and speeding after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Airport Road and 5th Street. Bail was set at $1,050.

FRIDAY

At 12:44 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 700 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:53 a.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:19 a.m., Kelli Davis, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia warrant after deputies responded to reports of a woman possibly overdosing on drugs near the North Carson Street Days Inn. Bail was set at $6,500.

At 3:20 p.m., a 47-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Nevada and 6th streets. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:57 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court warrant after deputies conducted a high risk traffic stop near the 2300 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:09 a.m., Matthew Premo, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation and two counts of violation of conditions of alternative sentencing after deputies responded to reports of a battery near Carson and Telegraph streets. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 1:40 a.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming alcohol after deputies responded to reports of a juvenile party at the South Carson Street Motel 6. Bail was set at $150.

At 4:59 a.m., Nicholas Parkhurst, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the Carson Street Jimmy G’s Cigar Bar. No bail was set.

At 8:38 a.m., Emanuel Linares, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 800 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 9:42 a.m., Daryl Smith, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony dissuading a victim warrant and a domestic battery warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 400 block of Corbett Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:46 p.m., a 32-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated man near the Highway 50 Taco Bell. Bail was set at $150.

At 5:46 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of resisting an officer with violence, no current proof of insurance, failure to maintain a lane, failure to yield and no driver’s license in possession after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Sonoma Drive and Jackson Way. Bail was set at $2,750.

At 9:08 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Airport and Gordonia. At the same incident, a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for the woman was set at $1,000 and bail for the man was set at $140.

SUNDAY

At 12:48 a.m., Heather Heindl, 21, of Minden was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a business check at the Highway 50 Gold Dust West. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 3:59 a.m., Syria Soto, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a woman threatening to stab a man with a knife near College Parkway. Bail was set at $23,000.

At 6:21 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports of a man fighting others near the 3600 block of Desatoya Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:43 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and concealed weapon without a permit after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 800 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $5,500.

At 11:54 p.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the Carson Street Bodine’s Casino. Bail was set at $375.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.