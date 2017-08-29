Woman arrested for felony mayhem, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 29, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 2:30 p.m., Laura Reese-Dauer, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony mayhem and domestic battery-second offense after deputies responded to reports of a possible suicide near the 1400 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $35,000.
At 5:44 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Winnie Lane and Lone Mountain Drive. Bail was set at $490.
TUESDAY
At 1:10 a.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, accident hit and run and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to an accident near the 500 block of Robinson Street. The suspect was located near the 200 block of David Street. Bail was set at $1,540.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
