Woman arrested for possession, DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 12:49 p.m., a 34-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 1500 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:45 p.m., Jennifer Carwile, 40, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, obedience to a traffic control device, DUI and ex-felon failed to register after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1000 block of Woodside Drive. At the same incident, Tanya Windsor, 40, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Carwile was set at $7,190 and bail for Windsor was set at $3,500.

At 2:16 p.m., a 33-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2100 block of Highway 50.

At 3:25 p.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports of a man smashing someone's hand in a door near the 3600 block of Desatoya Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:41 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2500 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $215.

At 7:25 p.m., Tisha Clark, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a woman slashing a man with a knife near the 2000 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $33,000.

At 9:42 p.m., Ashley Garcia, 34, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to appear after deputies conducted a business check at the Highway 50 Dotty's Casino. Bail was set at $50,000.

SATURDAY

At 2:28 a.m., Leah Seward, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and lamps required on a bike after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near William Street and Gold Dust West Way. Bail was set at $2,665.

At 3:05 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense, driver's license suspended and contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the 3800 block of Highway 50.

At 5:42 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle running into a tree near College Parkway and Airport Road. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:33 a.m., a 40-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man waving a gun at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. He was located at the Capitol Grounds and it was determined the subject had a flashlight that was redesigned to look like a handgun. Bail was set at $300.

At 9:53 a.m., Kate Cochran, 22, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Winnie Lane and Carson Street. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 1:59 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense near the 400 block of Park Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 3:56 p.m., a 35-year-old Moundhouse man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic battery near Edmonds Drive and Brown Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 6:36 p.m., Jorge Torres-Ramirez, 23, of Kings Beach, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony felon in possession of a firearm after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and Park Streets, Bail was set at $20,000.

At 9:53 p.m., a 26-year-old San Pablo, Calif., woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2800 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:01 p.m., a 56-year-old Salinas, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an accident near College Parkway and Market Street. Bail was set at $1,100.

SUNDAY

At 12:15 a.m., a 23-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing, reckless driving, no driver's license in possession and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Brown Street. Bail was set at $1,410.

At 11:06 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after deputies responded to reports of an employee allegedly taking money at the Highway 50 Golden Gate Petroleum. The man was later located near the 1600 block of Wendy Lane. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:44 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 2200 block of California Street. Bail was set at $1,030.

At 9:13 p.m., a 38-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of temporary protection order violation near the 1600 block of Medical Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

At 12:40 a.m., Fabian Garcia-Andrade, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony preventing a victim from calling 911 and domestic battery near the 2900 block of Gillis Way. Bail was set at $8,000.

At 2:07 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Roop and Proctor Streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 5:35 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny and violation of alternative sentencing after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items from the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $3,250.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.