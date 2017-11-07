Woman arrested on child endangerment, DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
November 7, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of due care, DUI and child endangerment after deputies responded to reports of a crash near the 2200 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $3,575.
At 7:31 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery and violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the 2700 block of Gardner Lane. Bail was set at $4,000.
TUESDAY
At 3:25 a.m., Ashley Klos, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, Alternative Sentencing Violation, open container, no proof of insurance and unregistered vehicle after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Woodside and Siskiyou Drives. Bail was set at $6,250.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
