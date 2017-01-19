 Woman arrested on disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 9:45 a.m., a 55-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fleischman and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $215.

At 10:49 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 800 block of Travis Drive. Bail was set at $740.

At 12:59 p.m., a 60-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a woman being uncooperative at the N. Carson Street Preferred Auto Body. Bail was set at $1,150.

At 4:20 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a woman in the road near Roop and Washington Streets. Bail was set at $935.

