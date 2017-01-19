Woman arrested on disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 9:45 a.m., a 55-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fleischman and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $215.

At 10:49 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 800 block of Travis Drive. Bail was set at $740.

At 12:59 p.m., a 60-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a woman being uncooperative at the N. Carson Street Preferred Auto Body. Bail was set at $1,150.

At 4:20 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a woman in the road near Roop and Washington Streets. Bail was set at $935.

