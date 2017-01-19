Woman arrested on disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on disorderly conduct, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 19, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 9:45 a.m., a 55-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fleischman and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $215.
At 10:49 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 800 block of Travis Drive. Bail was set at $740.
At 12:59 p.m., a 60-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a woman being uncooperative at the N. Carson Street Preferred Auto Body. Bail was set at $1,150.
At 4:20 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a woman in the road near Roop and Washington Streets. Bail was set at $935.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Man arrested on possession of a stolen vehicle says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Nevada inmate, 81, serving sex assault term dies in Carson City
- Two arrested on contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested on domestic battery with substantial bodily harm says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks information on fraud suspect
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Nevada’s oldest WWII vet special guest to Gov. Brian Sandoval
- Heller, Amodei on wrong side of history
- Gov. Brian Sandoval covers accomplishments, goals in State of State | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Nine Carson City proposed road projects to go to RTC