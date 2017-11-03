Woman arrested on domestic battery, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 9:01 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Menlo Court. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:18 p.m., a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply after deputies conducted a probation sweep near the 3200 block of Imperial Way. No bail was set.

At 6:39 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of license revoked for DUI, failure to yield and failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $4,040.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.