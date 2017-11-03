Woman arrested on domestic battery, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
November 3, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 9:01 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Menlo Court. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 5:18 p.m., a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply after deputies conducted a probation sweep near the 3200 block of Imperial Way. No bail was set.
At 6:39 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of license revoked for DUI, failure to yield and failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $4,040.
