Woman arrested on domestic battery warrant says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
September 22, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 8:39 a.m., a 25-year-old Minden man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service at the William Street Smith's. Bail was set at $640.
At noon, Tyler Schroeder, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and arrest of a probationer after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the Fairview Drive Office Max. Bail was set at $5,500.
At 3:05 p.m., a 56-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 4700 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $7,500.
At 4:09 p.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1800 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $500.
At 6:11 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear, speed and no valid driver's license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Rock Court. Bail was set at $1,345.
FRIDAY
At 1:30 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of fugitive from justice and driving without a valid ID after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $100.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
