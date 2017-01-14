Woman arrested on domestic battery with substantial bodily harm says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on domestic battery with substantial bodily harm says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 14, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 5:38 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1300 block of Spooner Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 9:46 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Shady Tree Lane. Bail was set at $3,000.
FRIDAY
At 12:14 a.m., Angela Mizzelle, 51, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with substantial bodily harm after deputies responded to reports of a woman hitting a man in the head with a glass near the 800 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $15,000.
At 12:49 a.m., Kenneth Cizek, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies conducted a consensual stop near Curry and 4th Streets. No bail was set.
At 1:44 a.m., a 42-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William Street and Rand Avenue. Bail was set at $185.
At 2:37 a.m., a 52-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a business check at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $385.
At 4:49 a.m., a 58-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of civil protective order near the 1600 block of Medical Parkway. No bail was set.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
