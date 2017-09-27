 Woman arrested on embezzlement, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on embezzlement, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:32 a.m., Nicholas Vest, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 3600 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $12,000.

At 2:01 p.m., an 18-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after deputies responded to reports of an employee taking items at the Carson Street Sportsman's Warehouse. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.

