Woman arrested on embezzlement, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
September 27, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 10:32 a.m., Nicholas Vest, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 3600 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $12,000.
At 2:01 p.m., an 18-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after deputies responded to reports of an employee taking items at the Carson Street Sportsman's Warehouse. Bail was set at $1,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Man arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen tools says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man held on felony burglary warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Update: One suspect arrested in Carson City homicide case
- Two suspects arrested in Northern Nevada in relation to Oregon homicide
- Woman arrested on domestic battery warrant says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Chamber News & Views: Millennial chefs create new dining opportunities
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues
- National emergency test Wednesday morning