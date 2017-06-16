Woman arrested on petit larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on petit larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 16, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
THURSDAY
At 12:03 p.m., a 55-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man screaming in a business near the 800 block of Plaza Street. Bail was set at $150.
At 3:48 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny and attempt to obtain money under false pretenses after deputies responded to reports of a woman trying to cash a stolen check near the 1600 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $500.
FRIDAY
At 6:25 a.m., a 25-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of suspicious circumstances after deputies near the 2000 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
