Woman arrested on possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 11:39 a.m., a 51-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 700 block of Fleischmann Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:53 p.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Winnie Lane and El Rancho Drive. Bail was set at $500.

TUESDAY

At 3:35 a.m., Kathleen Pura, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 3100 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.