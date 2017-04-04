Woman arrested on possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
April 4, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 11:39 a.m., a 51-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 700 block of Fleischmann Way. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 10:53 p.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Winnie Lane and El Rancho Drive. Bail was set at $500.
TUESDAY
At 3:35 a.m., Kathleen Pura, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 3100 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,500.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
