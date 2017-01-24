Woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 24, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 2:38 p.m., Jessica Juarez, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of metal knuckles after conducting an investigation near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $30,000.
At 2:53 p.m., a 52-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order-second offense and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of an order violation near the 1200 block of Roland Street. Bail was set at $8,000.
At 10:50 p.m., Kassie Brugman, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 400 block of Winnie Lane. At the same incident, a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction. Bail for the woman was set at $20,000 and bail for the man was set at $300.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
