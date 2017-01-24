Woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 2:38 p.m., Jessica Juarez, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of metal knuckles after conducting an investigation near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $30,000.

At 2:53 p.m., a 52-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order-second offense and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of an order violation near the 1200 block of Roland Street. Bail was set at $8,000.

At 10:50 p.m., Kassie Brugman, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 400 block of Winnie Lane. At the same incident, a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction. Bail for the woman was set at $20,000 and bail for the man was set at $300.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.