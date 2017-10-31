Woman arrested on warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 31, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 4:26 p.m., a 54-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of panhandling near the 4100 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $410.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
