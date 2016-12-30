Woman seriously injured in crash in Centerville | NevadaAppeal.com

A woman was transported via CareFlight to a Reno hospital after suffering life threatening injuries in a crash that happened Thursday at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville Lane, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Shortly before 7 a.m., NHP troopers were dispatched to the crash. The preliminary investigation indicates a black Mazda 626 was stopped at the stop sign at Centerville Lane and Highway 88. A gold GMC pickup was traveling south on Highway 88 approaching Centerville Lane. The Mazda proceeded into the intersection directly into the path of the gold GMC pickup, NHP reported. With the front, the GMC pickup struck the driver’s side of the Mazda. After the initial collision, the Mazda was redirected southeast where it struck a northbound blue Dodge pickup that was preparing to make a left hand turn onto Centerville Road.

The female driver of the black Mazda was transported via CareFlight to a Reno hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the gold GMC pickup was transported via ambulance to a Reno hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the blue Dodge pickup was treated and released on scene with minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows all three occupants involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. This section of Highway 88 is a posted 55 mph zone with access from Centerville Lane being controlled by posted stop signs.

Those who have any information regarding this crash or were a witness to this incident, please contact Trooper Doug Farris of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-688-2500 or dfarris@dps.state.nv.us regarding Case No. 161202914.