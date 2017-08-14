XXXX says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:40 a.m., Regina Jones, 25, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1400 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 3:32 p.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject at the Highway 50 Gold Dust West Casino. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:46 p.m., Gabriel Mendoza, 28, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening staff with a knife at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $20,250.

At 7:52 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a man sleeping on the stairs near the 200 block of Fleischmann Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

Recommended Stories For You

SATURDAY

At 5:35 a.m., Christopher O'Conner, 51, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony theft warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 7:35 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken pedestrian, possession of alcohol in a public place, resisting a public officer and two counts of probation violation after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Highway 50 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $6,475.

At 10:32 p.m., a 58-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, open container and suspended license after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the 2000 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,600.

SUNDAY

At 12:57 a.m., a Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 200 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:49 p.m., a 47-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of assist Lyon County with an inmate near the 8500 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.