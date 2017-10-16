Reno man arrested on felony parole violation after fight says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 16, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 10:14 a.m., a 30-year-old Elko woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a business check near the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Casino. Bail was set at $500.
At 1:58 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a fight near Roop and College Parkway. Bail was set at $150.
At 4 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 6:11 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, basic speed and license plate improperly displayed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Empire Ranch Road. Bail was set at $1,045.
At 9:36 p.m., Chance Banta, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary warrant, felony violation of bail conditions, felony contempt of court and felony failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 3300 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 9:57 p.m., a 27-year-old Incline Village woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 1100 block of Monte Rosa. Bail was set at $555.
At 10:22 p.m., Marcus Estrada, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the Carson Street Woodys Casino. At the same incident, Jacob Watts, 20, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony parole and probation hold and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for both was set at $3,500 each.
SATURDAY
At 2:14 a.m., Ashlee Overturf, 28, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 2200 block of William Street. At the same incident, a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of conditions of Alternative Sentencing. Bail for Overturf was set at $2,500 and bail for the 29-year-old was set at $3,000.
At 10:53 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a child custody dispute near Spooner and Carriage Crest Drives. Bail was set at $315.
At 6:43 p.m., Thomas Borst, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a suspended sentence and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Adams and Stewart Street. Bail was set at $5,100.
At 10:26 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Rock Court and Gordon Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
SUNDAY
At 1:19 a.m., Nicholas Kelly, 28, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Battle Born Social. No bail was set.
At 2:28 a.m., a transient man was arrested on suspicion of misuse of 911 and intoxicated pedestrian after deputies responded to reports of a man repeatedly calling 911 near Northgate Lane and College Parkway. Bail was set at $2,525.
At 5:59 a.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies responded to reports of an alarm near College Parkway. Bail was set at $2,500.
At 7:31 a.m., a 21-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 2000 block of Lone Mountain Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 8:50 a.m., a 54-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a possible battery near the 4100 block of Furnace Creek. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 6:47 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2700 block of Gardner Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 10:03 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of suspended registration, basic speed, no proof of insurance and two warrants after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Silver Sage and Eagle Station Drives. Bail was set at $1,215.
MONDAY
At 1:24 a.m., Evan McWilliams, 25, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony home invasion and domestic battery near the 2500 block of Grant Street. Bail was set at $28,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
