Busy Nevada Day weekend says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:50 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3400 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 2:11 p.m., a 30-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and possession of stolen property near Winnie Lane and Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 9:30 p.m., Joshua Krepps, 24, of Mound House, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and license plate required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Dan Streets. At the same incident, a 26-year-old Virginia City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail for Krepps was set at $3,550 and bail for the 26-year-old was set at $390.

SATURDAY

At 2:50 a.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies conducted a business check at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $150.

At 4:08 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Telegraph and Pratt Streets. Bail was set at $1,045.

At 1:54 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Ana and Curry streets. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:11 p.m., a 25-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of hit and run and DUI after deputies responded to reports of a crash near Robinson and Saliman. The man attempted to flee on foot before being arrested near Saliman Road and Seely Loop. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 2:47 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a woman screaming near Allouette Way and 2nd Street. Bail was set at $150.

At 4:15 p.m., a 47-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense and suspended driver's license after deputies responded to reports of a child custody dispute near the 3500 block of Northgate Lane. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 6:55 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the 300 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $150.

At 7:02 p.m., a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and interfering with a fireman after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated and injured man near the 2700 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $2,800.

At 7:12 p.m., a 23-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of failure to obey citation and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the Curry Street Old Globe Saloon. Bail was set at $685.

At 8:57 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of bail conditions after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Goni Road and College Parkway. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 11:35 p.m., a 19-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and minor consuming after deputies responded to reports of a noise complaint near the 3000 block of Cortez Street. Bail was set at $450.

SUNDAY

At 12:58 a.m., a 65-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports a fight at the Carson Street MJ's Sports Bar. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 1:32 a.m., a 23-year-old Minden man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated pedestrian near the Carson Street Jimmy G's. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 1:50 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 2400 block of Table Rock Drive. Bail was set at $750.

At 4:59 a.m., a 55-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of pretrial conditions, lights required and no valid drivers license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Brown Street. Bail was set at $3,125.

At 11:46 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle warrant after deputies responded to reports of a possible burglary near the 700 block of Silver Oak Drive. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 5:13 p.m., Ashley Ebert, 32, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony fraudulent use of a credit card, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit larceny after deputies responded to a woman taking items from the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $8,750.

MONDAY

At 12:27 a.m., a 50-year-old Sacramento, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of assault, obstructing and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Highway 50 Whiskey Tavern. Bail was set at $950.

At 12:59 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated pedestrian near Carson and Long streets. Bail was set at $150.

At 3:34 a.m., a 26-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear after deputies assisted Douglas County deputies at the Carson Street Bodines Casino. Bail was set at $3,295.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.