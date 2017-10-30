Yerington man convicted of sexual assault

A Yerington man was sentenced for child molestation last week in Lyon County.

Arlyn David Hogarth, 81, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a child, one count of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of open and gross lewdness on Oct. 18, following a week-long jury trial.

Hogarth was charged with sexually abusing two girls during different time periods, said Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye.

"The victims in these cases suffer first with the abuse and then having to relive the abuse in a criminal trial," Rye said. "The strength and courage of the victims in this case is remarkable. Because of their courage, the prosecution could move forward and the jury could render the guilty verdicts in this case. We often overlook the sacrifices that are made by victims and the difficulty in bringing these offenders to justice."

Hogarth is still awaiting sentencing on the guilty verdict, with the date still waiting to be determined. He faces a possible life sentence with possibility of parole after 20 years or a definite term of 20 years with eligibility after 5 years; on the lewdness charge he faces a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 10 years; on the sexual assault charge a possible life sentence with possibility of parole after 25 years; and on the open lewdness charge he faces one year in prison.