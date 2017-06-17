Education achievements: Area natives earn academic honors | NevadaAppeal.com

Marilyn Weese, a freshman at William Woods University, made the dean's list for the spring 2017 semester.

The Minden woman is one of 221 students on the list.

To be included, a student must be full-time and have achieved a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. The university is in Fulton, Mo.

Additionally, Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Wyo., included Kylie Riske, an area native, on the dean's honor roll for the spring semester. To make the list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99.

In West Hartford, Conn., the University of Hartford honored Montrashay Worley of Gardnerville on its dean's list.