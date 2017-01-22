Education achievements: Two Carson students awarded music scholarships | NevadaAppeal.com

Carlos Montejana and Alyssa Butler were awarded the inaugural Rosemary Nebesky Memorial Scholarships by the Carson City Symphony Association last month.

The scholarship was established by John and Jennifer Webley of Santa Rosa, Calif., in memory Rosemary Nebesky, who loved music and children and had been a friend and board member of the Carson City Symphony Association. It is awarded each year to one or two Carson City students age 5 to 17 for instrumental music lessons.

Carlos Montejana, 16, is a junior at Carson High School. He sings in the CHS Chamber Choir, loves classical music, and composes and arranges music for orchestra, band, and choir. His music composition, “Skyworld,” took first place in the state in the Parent-Teacher Student Association Reflections Art Contest last year, and he was recognized in that contest with a special award for overall Outstanding Interpretation of Theme. The Nebesky scholarship will fund piano lessons with Nancy Mielke, a retired music specialist in the Carson City School District.

Alyssa Butler, 10, is in fifth grade at St. Teresa of Avila School in Carson City. She has studied violin for four years and wants to learn to play cello. The scholarship will fund cello lessons with Lou Groffman, principal cellist of the Carson City Symphony.

Honorable mention certificates were awarded to Ashlyn Parnham, 13, an 8th grader at Eagle Valley Middle school, who plays clarinet; Kacey Lopes, 17, a senior at Carson High School, who plays violin and drums; and Sierra Kramer,16, a homeschooled student who plays violin.

The next round of scholarships will be awarded in fall of 2017. For more information about the scholarship and the application process, contact the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

Seidlitz named to president’s honor roll

Mallory Seidlitz of Minden has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester at Oklahoma City University.

Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.