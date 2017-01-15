Education briefs: Area students make Dean’s List honors | NevadaAppeal.com

Area students make Dean’s List honors

Three area students were among 573 students on the fall 2016 Dean’s List at the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Mont.

Dayton’s Rebecca Connet and Fallon’s Hayden Buckmaster and Alyssa Haugen were included. To achieve the honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade-point average.

Additionally, Holiday Newton of Gardnerville made the Dean’s List at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. Newton, a professional writing major, had to achieve at least a 3.5 grade-point average during the fall semester.

At the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D., Andrew Jensen of Gardnerville made the fall 2016 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc., included Marielle Samii of Carson City. Samii is pursuing a bachelor’s in Psychology at the Catholic university.

Bailey Griffin, a social work major at Harding University from Carson City, was among more than 1,400 students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2016 semester. Griffin carried 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.