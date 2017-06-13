Asylum cirque show coming to Carson | NevadaAppeal.com

A show offering aerial stunts, martial arts, a diverse cast and heart-pumping surprises is coming to the Carson City Community Center.

"Asylum" by Le Cirque Vagabond, an electro cirque show, will be in the capital city for a limited engagement June 23-25.

The performance will be in the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Show times are 7 p.m. June 23; 2 and 7 p.m. June 24; and 2 p.m. June 25.

Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults at http://www.lecirquevagabond.us, or at Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St., Carson City.

Founded by Ben Pierson, Le Cirque Vagabond is billed as Reno's only complete professional cirque company.

It offers a circus training program covering aerial skills, aerial ballet, straps, Chinese pole, pole dancing and balancing.

For a peek of what's in store at the Community Center, see a YouTube clip of the performers at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEX1owhRH2U.