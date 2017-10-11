BAC to kick off Celtic Series in Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center's Celtic Series open its fourth season this weekend with fiddler Gerry O'Connor and guitarist and banjo player Richard Mandel.

The duo will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater.

O'Connor has several albums, including 2006's "In Concert," and 2010's "Jig Away the Donkey," featuring the music of South Ulster. He has recorded and toured with The Irish Baroque Orchestra and has toured for the last 14 years with Gilles le Bigot.

Mandel has played with many legendary Irish musicians including Paddy Keenan and Jimmy Keane and plays in the trio Three Mile Stone with mandolinist Marla Fibish and fiddler Erin Shrader, which released its debut album in 2010.

Tickets purchased in advance are $12 for BAC members, $15 for seniors/students and $15 for general admission and at door prices are $20. Tickets are available online at breweryarts.org or at the BAC office, 411 W. King St.

The BAC is now offering an $85 season ticket for its entire Celtic Series, which runs the second Saturday of each month through May, except in December.

For information, call the BAC office at 883-1976.