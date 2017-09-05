Beatles tribute concert planned in Virginia City

As the Summer of Love drew to a close in 1967, the Beatles released Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album's release, Virginia City is hosting a Beatles tribute concert on Sept. 22.

The event will be at Piper's Opera House, at the corner of Union and B streets.

The Beatles Flashback Band will bring to life hits from the Fab Four in the historic 150-year-old opera house.

The tribute band, based in Northern California and Nevada, has played at events such as the Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival and Nugget Rib Cook-Off.

Like other events at Piper's, the concert will begin with a promenade and a grand march escorting the band to the stage. Costumes are appreciated.

Doors open at 5 for the 7:15 p.m. concert. Parking will be available at the Courthouse Square parking lot on B Street.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets for $20 per person are available at the Red Dog Saloon and The Corner Bar, or by email, Lovingpipers@Eventbrite.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling the venue at 775-847-0433 or 657-0639.

An after party is being held at the Red Dog Saloon.