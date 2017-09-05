Beatles tribute concert planned in Virginia City
September 5, 2017
As the Summer of Love drew to a close in 1967, the Beatles released Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album's release, Virginia City is hosting a Beatles tribute concert on Sept. 22.
The event will be at Piper's Opera House, at the corner of Union and B streets.
The Beatles Flashback Band will bring to life hits from the Fab Four in the historic 150-year-old opera house.
The tribute band, based in Northern California and Nevada, has played at events such as the Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival and Nugget Rib Cook-Off.
Like other events at Piper's, the concert will begin with a promenade and a grand march escorting the band to the stage. Costumes are appreciated.
Doors open at 5 for the 7:15 p.m. concert. Parking will be available at the Courthouse Square parking lot on B Street.
Tickets for $20 per person are available at the Red Dog Saloon and The Corner Bar, or by email, Lovingpipers@Eventbrite.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling the venue at 775-847-0433 or 657-0639.
An after party is being held at the Red Dog Saloon.