Blues band on tap at Dangberg Park | NevadaAppeal.com

The five-piece band Mo'z Motley Blues will perform blues, rock pop and soul at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Monique DeHaviland and the Mo'z Motley Blues Band have been performing originals and five decades of cover music with blues infected rock, pop, soul, and country repertoire geared to make audiences move from the minute the music begins.

The band was founded in 2012 and members come from the surrounding Reno-Tahoe area. Band members are Monique DeHaviland, Samantha Moore, Mylo McCormick, Don Lalonde and Ian McDonald on horns.

"We're very excited to have the band return to Dangberg Historic Park. They are a favorite with our concert attendees and just plain fun," said Kim Harris, the park's events manager.

The concert is sponsored by SoaringNV, Douglas County, Bently Enterprises, Dr. James the Dentist, NV Energy, Ridge Tahoe Resort, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Jacobs Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Admission is $10 for adults, free for 16 and younger and $5 for members of Dangberg Home Ranch.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, a quarter of a mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. This is an outdoor event and visitors are welcome to bring their own seating. Dogs aren't permitted at this event.

Upcoming concerts at the park are The Sextones on June 29, Aurelia Chamber Players on July 20 and Ten Dollar Pony on Aug. 3.

For information and a schedule of the park's summer music lineup, go to dangberghomeranch.org.