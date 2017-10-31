Carson artist one of 30 with work in 23rd annual Reno Artisan Show and Sale

Art doll maker Christine Shively-Benjamin of Carson City will be among 30 artists from Northern Nevada featured at the 23rd annual Reno Artisan Show and Sale on Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free and 20 pieces of original art will be given away.

"Every year we invite some of the best artists in Northern Nevada to exhibit at our show," chairperson Julie Sulahria said. "It's always held on the first weekend in November as an opportunity to purchase creative gifts before the holidays. Hand-made art, whether it's a small basket, a scarf or a watercolor, makes an original, one-of-a-kind holiday gift, for yourself or someone special."

According to Sulahria, the juried show features returning artists and new artists displaying a variety of techniques and media.

Shively-Benjamin, former president of the Original Art Doll Council of America, has been a regular at the show for a number of years.

Sulahria said the work on display this year represents one of the widest collections — in terms of media — the show has ever featured.

Recommended Stories For You

Artists will be showing water colors, stained glass, basketry, hand-made silk scarves, jewelry, wire baskets, black and white and color photography, art dolls, fused glass, textiles, rugs, mixed media, wood turning, paper products, candles, inlaid wooden boxes, cards, ceramics, and collages.

"The range of prices makes the show a very affordable place for holiday shopping," Sulahria said.

Hours for the free art show are 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Wine and appetizers will be served at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Among the objects to be raffled are cards, jewelry, two mixed media collages, framed hand printed item, basket, watercolor, ceramic bowl, wood turned hollow vessel, wooden bowl, wooden cross, inlaid wood box and a wire basket. A raffle drawing will be held both days and the winner won't need to be present. Mastercard and Visa will be accepted for all purchases.

The show will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 780 Del Monte Lane in Reno, just off the Neil Road or Meadowood Mall exits from I-580.

For information, call 775-851-7100.