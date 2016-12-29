Carson City area live entertainment | NevadaAppeal.com

Trippin King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Carson Cigar Company, 318 N. Carson St., and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Brian Lester at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Js’ Old Town Bistro in Dayton. On Saturday Js’ is celebrating the New Year’s Eve ball drop at midnight on East Coast time, or 9 p.m. local time.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 W. Third St., Suite 8.

Just Us at 7 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Deep Groove at a New York style New Year’s Eve bash at 7 p.m. Saturday at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City.

After Dark at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

DJ Cowboy Bob Truesdale at a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eleventh Frame Lounge at Carson Lanes, 4600 Snyder Ave.

Live music at a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Flight Restaurant and Bar, 2244 Meridian Blvd., Suite A, Minden.

Jake Houston and the Royal Flush from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City.

Greglynn and Mike Riggs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Brewery in Virginia City.

First Take Rocks from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Delta Saloon in Virginia City.

Tully Green from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Mystique Restaurant and Lounge, 318 N. Carson St.

Route 66 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Lady and the Tramps from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget Sports Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino today and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Karaoke at The Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St., from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Tom Miller at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Karaoke at Beercade, 1930 N. Carson St., adjacent to Carson City Inn, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.

CW and Dr. Spitmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

The Novelists at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Daniel Gaughan from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Course & Resort, 1 Genoa Lakes Drive.

Dave Leather’s acoustic Americana music at noon Wednesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Billy Starr at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City.

A jazz jam at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

