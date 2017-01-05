Carson City area live entertainment | NevadaAppeal.com

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 W. Third St., Suite 8.

Justin Lee at 7 p.m. today and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The Trippin King Snakes from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Mummers Bar, 906 Victorian Square, Sparks.

Brian Lester at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Js’ Old Town Bistro in Dayton.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino today and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Karaoke at The Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St., from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.

An open mic night open to all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Mo’z Motley Blues Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget Sports Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Local singers and songwriters performing their own work at 6 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Hallie Kirk at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., during the Carson City Wine Walk at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tom Miller at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Karaoke at Beercade, 1930 N. Carson St., adjacent to Carson City Inn, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.

Mile High Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St. Admission is $5.

CW and Dr. Spitmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Daniel Gaughan from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Course & Resort, 1 Genoa Lakes Drive.

George Pickard at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Dave Leather’s acoustic Americana music at noon Wednesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Billy Starr at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City.

Send live music and entertainment information to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com by end of day Tuesday for inclusion.