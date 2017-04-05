Carson City area live entertainment for April 6-12, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Tully Green from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

Hans Eberbach at 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Jimmy Mallett from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Outlaw country by Cash Only at 8 p.m. Friday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa.

The Young Irelanders at 7 p.m. Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Tickets are $24 in advance and $28 at the door. Go to http://www.cvartscouncil.com, or call 775-782-8207.

Brian Lester from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Js' Old Town Bistro in Dayton.

Live comedy by Kevin Farley at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday at the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. Tickets for $15 are at carsoncomedyclub.com or the casino's guest service center.

An open mic night open to all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Carol Dolan and Peter Supersano from 6 to 9 followed by DJ R Styles at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Ev Musselman from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Carson Nugget's Alatte Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.; and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino today and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Karaoke at The Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St., from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

The Blue Martini Ensemble from 6 to 8:30 followed by DJ BeBop at 9 p.m. Saturday at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.

Wild Horse Epidemic at 7 p.m. Saturday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 W. Third St., Suite 8.

Cool Phat Daddy from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Carson's Nugget's Loft, 507 N. Carson St.

The John Dawson Band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

A free dress rehearsal of TOCCATA's 12th annual presentation of the Passion According to St. Matthew at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 Highway 395. For a list of other TOCCATA performances, go to http://www.toccatatahoe.com.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Karaoke by J&M Productions from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Nugget's Alattee Coffee & Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St.

Cliff and Dave at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Daniel Gaughan from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Course & Resort, 1 Genoa Lakes Drive.

Dave Leather's acoustic Americana music at noon Wednesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Billy Starr at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City.

