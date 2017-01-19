Carson City area live entertainment for Jan. 19-25, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City area live entertainment for Jan. 19-25, 2017
January 19, 2017
Ev Musselman from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Living the Good Life, 1480 N. Carson St.
An open mic night open to all ages and skill levels at 7 p.m. Friday at A to Zen, 1801 N. Carson St.
Rebekah Chase Band at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.
Just Us at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.
Escalade from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Carson Nugget Sports Bar, 507 N. Carson St.
The Novelists at 7 p.m. today and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
World Dance Open Floor at 8 p.m. Friday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 W. Third St., Suite 8.
Brian Lester at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Js’ Old Town Bistro in Dayton.
Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino today and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.
Karaoke at The Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St., from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.
Tom Miller at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Karaoke at Beercade, 1930 N. Carson St., adjacent to Carson City Inn, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.
Bill Wharton at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
CW and Dr. Spitmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.
Daniel Gaughan from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Course & Resort, 1 Genoa Lakes Drive.
Dave Leather’s acoustic Americana music at noon Wednesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.
Billy Starr at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City.
Send live music and entertainment information to jmcmanus@nevadaappeal.com by end of day Tuesday for inclusion.
