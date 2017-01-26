Carson City area live entertainment for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Highway 42 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Fandango, 3800 S. Carson St.

Funk, jazz and blues with the Wesley Orsolic Band at 8 p.m. Friday at Genoa Bar, 2282 Main St., Genoa.

Trippin King Snakes from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Carson Cigar Co., 318 N. Carson St., and from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St.

Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 W. Third St., Suite 8.

Drinking with Clowns at 8 p.m. Friday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Gary Douglas at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Js’ Old Town Bistro in Dayton.

Decades at 6 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Friday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Live music with Terri Campillo and Craig Fletcher from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St. Campillo and Fletcher are joined by Mick Valentino today and Rocky Tatterelli on Friday and Saturday.

Karaoke at The Y-Not Saloon, 152 E. Long St., from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Tom Miller from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Corky Bennett from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at La Posada Real, 3205 Retail Drive.

Justin Lee at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Tom Miller at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Karaoke at Beercade, 1930 N. Carson St., adjacent to Carson City Inn, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.

The 14th annual Mile High-Carson High Jazz Extravaganza, a combined concert featuring Mile High Jazz Band and student musicians from Carson High School and Carson Middle School, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center. Tickets are $10 and free for ages 18 and under. Go to MileHighJazz.com, or call 775-883-4154, or get them at the door.

Tyler Stafford at 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

CW and Dr. Spitmore at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

Daniel Gaughan from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Genoa Lakes Golf Course & Resort, 1 Genoa Lakes Drive.

Dave Leather’s acoustic Americana music at noon Wednesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road.

Billy Starr at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Dog Saloon, 76 N. C St. in Virginia City.

